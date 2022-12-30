Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 30, 2022

Share Facebook

Keep the umbrellas handy over the next 48 hours. An area of low pressure is lifting northeast out of the TN and mid-MS vallies today and will spread rain showers across the state. The best action develops later today through tomorrow but we are leaving the door open to precipitation from this morning on through sunset tomorrow evening. Combined rain totals will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows an update of rain potential over the state.

We put together 2 days of precipitation free weather for Sunday and Monday. We actually start to clear out after sunset tomorrow night as well. Temps remain above normal for this time of year and west to southwest breezes will be in control. Clouds increase starting Monday afternoon.

Showers return and bring a few thunderstorms along as well from next Monday overnight through Tuesday and the first part of Wednesday. Rains can be significant, with potential for .25″-1″ again and nearly 100% this time. Thunderstorms are a bigger threat farther west and south, but we won’t rule them out in any area at this time.

Colder air does not blast back in right away, and we stay normal to above normal for next Wednesday morning and midday before temps fall off that night. Chilly Canadian high pressure settles in for the end of next week Thursday and Friday. However, temps stabilize for next weekend, near normal for this time of year. Colder air is still pooling over the Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains, but does not look like it wants to get super aggressive in any move to the southeast just yet. We also are seeing more uncertainty in the pattern out toward the end of our 10 day period, and will have to keep an eye out for additional precipitation near midweek the Week of January 9th.