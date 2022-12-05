Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 5, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Monday turns out fairly nice over ohio, but we may end up fighting more clouds as we move through the rest of the week. Temps will stay mild enough to make any precipitation this week come in the form of rain. Today we end up with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow clouds are in over a large part of the state. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or scattered showers over the state, mostly central and south. A similar story is here for Wednesday as well, with spits, sprinkles and isolated showers. Tomorrow the best chances stay south of US 30, while Wednesday we end up seeing the best chances in the southern third of the state. However, we won’t rule action out anywhere, with the exception of far NW Ohio.

Thursday and friday feature a significant weather system moving up into the region from the southwest. Rain is expected both days with two day totals of at least .25″-1.5″. Coverage ends up at 100%. The map below shows potential for the 2 day period.

Saturday will give us a very short break with mixed sun and clouds. But, we will be colder. Then for this coming sunday moisture returns. This time it will be in colder air, meaning we have to watch for some scattered wet snowflakes. We won’t rule out accumulation at this point, but are not talking up a big event at the moment either. Liquid equivalent totals look to be a few hundredths to .3″ over 80% of the state.

Next week turns drier again with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through at least Wednesday. We keep temps on the colder side of normal. However, the pattern suggests may may end up staying dry for most of the week next week.