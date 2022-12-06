Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 6, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds will be a big part of the forecast the rest of this week. Today and tomorrow we see a system trying to throw some moisture up into our neck of the woods while passing by predominantly to the south of us over KY, TN and WV. Still, we wont rule out spits, sprinkles and a few showers, mostly from US 30 south. Tomorrow the action is mainly I-70 south, but we will not rule out potential for hit and miss moisture anywhere in Ohio. Combined totals for today and tomorrow will be a few hundredths to .4″, with the biggest totals again focusing over the southern half to third of the state.

We take a bit of a break on Thursday as skies try and clear some overnight Wednesday night. We won’t be surprised to start the day Thursday with sun, but clouds increase in the afternoon. Showers show up in western and SW Ohio late thursday afternoon, and then spread east/north overnight Thursday night and Friday before ending near or shortly after midnight Friday night. Colder air is coming in on the backside of this system Friday afternoon, and may be soon enough for us to see wet snowflakes as the precipitation tries to end. The map below shows precipitation potential for the late week event. It should be a minor event, and the biggest snow potential will be in lake effect areas in far NE Ohio.

The weekend will feature clouds and sun, and cooler days. That same pattern goes into next monday as well, starting with sunshine and then increasing clouds monday afternoon. Our next major system arrives for tuesday and Wednesdays of next week. Rains will be the primary precipitation type to start, but we look for better potential of a change to snow on Wednesday. There would be potential for accumulations, but right now the set up depends heavily on the track of low pressure. Currently that track is directly over IN and western OH, but we have over a weeks worth of time for that track to shift and change. Stay tuned.