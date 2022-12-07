Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 7, 2022

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around today as we continue to see milder air lift up into the state and wring out a few spits, sprinkles and isolated showers. Areas of fog will dominate parts of the state this morning. Overall, we still keep the bigger precipitation threats down over areas to our south. We likely clear out a bit overnight tonight. Tomorrow starts with sunshine, but our next weather system looks to make a direct hit on Ohio from late tomorrow through Friday. Rain will be the most dominant precipitation type, and we look to pick up .25″-.75″ over the state from Thursday night through Friday. Colder air comes in behind the system, but we expect to be done with most precipitation before it gets here. As such, our threat of snow is minimal, except in far NE areas where we can see some lake enhancement before precipitation is done. The map below shows liquid equivalent precip totals for the event.

We will be dry for the weekend as clouds break for sun early Saturday morning. We continue with a mix of clouds and sun through Sunday and for most of Monday before clouds start to increase again. We will be cool for the weekend, but not excessively cold, wth temps near to just a bit below normal. As clouds increase Monday temps will moderate.

A significant frontal complex will arrive next week on Tuesday, and then we continue to see moisture wrap around the top and backside of the system on WEdnesday. Two day rain totals are expected to be from .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90%. Much colder air races in behind later Wednesday afternoon. This will give potential for rain to end as snow with only minor accumulations. But, for Thursday and Friday, we continue to see strong NW winds and wrap around clouds, which can produce scattered snow showers. Accumulations are possible. The magnitude of any winter event is still almost wholly dependent on the track of the low, and we are still too far out to zero in on any track with confidence. At this point, we are confident we see a significant system, more rain than anything else. Snow will be a factor, but time will tell how big of one.