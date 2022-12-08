Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds will increase today but we likely make it through most of the day precipitation free. We still are watching moisture move towards us, and it should start to push into western and SW parts of the state late this afternoon. Scattered showers expand north and east through the overnight and for Friday. Rain totals from this event are looking less impressive, and are projected to be in a range from a few hundredths to half an inch with 70% coverage. The map below shows updated thoughts. Colder air will be racing in behind the moisture as we finish out tomorrow, meaning in northern areas we can’t rule out precipitation ending as some wet snowflakes, particularly in the normal lake effect areas.

Cooler temps for the weekend with clouds and sun. Near Lake Erie we may have to contend with a few lake effect flurries, particularly on Saturday, but a large part of the state is precipitation free. The dry, chilly weather holds into Monday as well. Tuesday temps moderate just a touch with the return of southwest flow and good sunshine to start. Clouds will build Tuesday afternoon.

A strong storm complex arrives overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will bring rain first, and potentially significant rains. Cold air races in behind the frontal passage Wednesday afternoon. RAin can change over to slow, but we also are seeing this as a strong low, meaning we may wrap a large dryslot in over Ohio for a time Wednesday afternoon, evening and overnight. Still, as the cold air tightens its grip on the region to finish the week, we will see potential for on an off snow shower activity over the state, and wont rule out minor accumulations. For the rain part of the Tuesday night-Wednesday system, we expect .25″-1.25″ with 100% coverage. While snow is likely to finish the week, right now we are going to hold off on accumulations, except to say we do look for a significant lake effect set up next thursday afternoon, Friday and into the following weekend.