Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 9, 2022

Plenty of clouds around today as scattered rain showers move through the state. Moisture remains mostly unimpressive, but we won’t rule out the showers at any point today. Rain totals will be from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60% of the state. We also continue to watch the arrival of cold air, and still think we can see some changeover to wet snowflakes in northern areas later this afternoon. Lake effect snow areas in NE Ohio have a better likelihood of snow accumulations late this evening and overnight as the moisture tries to lift out more.

Clodus mix with sun through the weekend and next Monday. We stay chilly over the weekend. With the potential for clouds, we won’t rule out a pop up shower or a few flurries, particularly Saturday and Sunday, but overall well organized precipitation will stay completely at bay. Warmer air surges up from the south next Tuesday ahead of our next frontal complex. Clouds increase in the afternoon..

Rain arrives overnight Tuesday night, mostly after midnight. Then rain continues through Wednesday. Rain totals are holding strong, and we can look for .25″-1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. Cold air races in behind for late Wednesday and then we stay cold to finish next week. Scattered snow showers can develop Wednesday night, and then we won’t rule out light snow or flurries Thursday and Friday of next week. Lake effect snows are likely in the north, and we could see some good accumulations out of that in NE Ohio. THe map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation totals for the tuesday night-Wednesday period.