Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 281 | The Queen of Sales Says Farewell to OCJ and OAN

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This week Dusty and Matt sit down with the Queen of Sales, Risë Labig who has worked at the Ohio Ag Net and Ohio Country journal for the past several years as the marketing specialist. Risë talks about her journey of being a woman in agriculture and how she kept her faith during her career. Matt also chats with Anne Thompson of the National Corn Growers Association and Luke Crumley of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association on politics and policy. The folks at Farm Credit Mid-America talk with Dale about their Fight Hunger – Stock the Trailer event. Finally, Joel chats with the Lorain County Junior Fair Board who were the winners of the 2022 Fight Hunger – Stock the Trailer event. All this and more in this week’s episode of the podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

04:42 Luke Crumley and Anne Thompson – Policy

10:11 Farm Credit Mid – America – Stock the Trailer Event

25:32 Stock the Trailer Event 2022 Winner

29:58 Back with Risë Labig