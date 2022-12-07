       

OSIA recognized distinguished services award winners

December 7, 2022 Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The Ohio Sheep Improvement and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program present distinguished service awards to people who have served the Ohio sheep industry. This year the groups recognized 3 people who have term-limited in 2022 on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors and deserve recognition for their contributions to the Ohio Sheep Industry. They are:

• Scott Peters, Darke County — Peters has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.  

• Dale Duerr, Tuscarawas County — Duerr has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.  

• Ross Larue, Pickaway County — Larue of Ashville, Ohio has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.  

• Kathy Bielek, Wayne County —  Bielek has served on the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association  Board of Trustees has served 5 2-year terms  for a total of 10 years, although not term-limited, Kathy has decided to step aside and retire from the OSIA Board of Trustees.  Kathy has been a committed and dedicated board member especially by serving on the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium Committee.  

