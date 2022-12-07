OSIA recognized distinguished services award winners

Share Facebook

The Ohio Sheep Improvement and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program present distinguished service awards to people who have served the Ohio sheep industry. This year the groups recognized 3 people who have term-limited in 2022 on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors and deserve recognition for their contributions to the Ohio Sheep Industry. They are:

• Scott Peters, Darke County — Peters has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.

• Dale Duerr, Tuscarawas County — Duerr has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.

• Ross Larue, Pickaway County — Larue of Ashville, Ohio has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.

• Kathy Bielek, Wayne County — Bielek has served on the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association Board of Trustees has served 5 2-year terms for a total of 10 years, although not term-limited, Kathy has decided to step aside and retire from the OSIA Board of Trustees. Kathy has been a committed and dedicated board member especially by serving on the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium Committee.