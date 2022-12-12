Soybean farmers elected to national roles

Share Facebook

Two Ohio soybean farmers were elected to national leadership positions. Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) board member Steve Reinhard was elected to lead the national United Soybean Board (USB) as its vice chair. Reinhard has served on USB since 2017 and previously served as the Demand Action Team Chair and treasurer.

Scott Metzger, OSC and Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member from Ross County, was elected to serve as the American Soybean Association (ASA) treasurer for the upcoming year. He previously served as on ASA’s executive committee and as president of OSA. Metzger is also on the OSC Board of Trustees.

“Congratulations to Steve on his newly elected position,” said Jeff Magyar, OSC chairman, who farms in Ashtabula County. “Steve is a sound leader with years of experience on checkoff boards, and we can rely on him to represent the best interests of soybean farmers from across the country in his new role.”

Reinhard farms 1,300 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Bucyrus, Ohio. In addition to his position on USB, he serves on the OSC Board of Trustees, where he has previously served as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Treasurer. In addition to his roles on OSC and USB, Reinhard also represented Ohio on the Soy Transportation Coalition Board of Trustees. He earned Bachelor of Science degrees from The Ohio State University in agriculture education and agriculture economics.

“Scott has been a longtime leader for soybean organizations in Ohio and nationally,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA President, who farms in Shelby County. “His dedication to our industry and vast leadership experience make him an excellent choice for ASA’s treasurer.”

Scott Metzger

Metzger farms more than 3,100 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat. He received a B.S. in Agronomy and Agricultural Business at The Ohio State University. He has also participated in many leadership programs including Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPower and American Soybean Association’s Dupont Young Leader Program.