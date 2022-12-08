The best laid plans of weeds and men – and Mother Nature

Syngenta’s Dean Grossnickle meets with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo on weed management in the future. He says a higher focus on pre-emergence weed control is the key. An ideal sequence is planting, immediate pre-emergence application, followed by post-emergence depending on rain timing. Grossnickle says to keep in mind that multiple modes of action means weeds are 83 percent less likely to develop resistance.
