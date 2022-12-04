Three promoted at OFBF

Share Facebook

Ohio Farm Bureau staff members Julie Shull, Jennifer Taylor and Kelsey Turner have been elevated to director positions within Ohio’s largest farm and food organization.

Julie Shull has been promoted to director of events for Ohio Farm Bureau. She will add to her over 25 years of service at Ohio Farm Bureau by continuing to provide vision and leadership in the planning and execution of major events for the organization, including the state annual meeting, the Land & Living exhibit at the Ohio State Fair, and the Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience. Shull also will lead the effort to continue to grow Ohio Farm Bureau’s Travel Program.

Jennifer Taylor has been named Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of county support. In her new role, she will be a liaison to assist county Farm Bureaus with support on accounting processes, as well as oversee accounting services in the new Ohio Farm Bureau service delivery pilot program for 8 county Farm Bureaus in northwest Ohio.

Kelsey Turner has advanced to director of leadership & business development for Ohio Farm Bureau. In her new role, she will continue to provide leadership to the Young Agricultural Professionals programming, but also will support alternative revenue generation efforts for the organization.