       
Photo by John C. Lorson.

Top 10 of 2022: No. 10

December 26, 2022 Top Headlines Leave a comment

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 10!

Ohio case illustrates the risk of leaving farmland to co-owners

Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law for the Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program, cautioned against leaving farmland to multiple heirs as co-owners on the deed to the property. If the goal of a farm family is to keep property in the family, co-ownership and partition rights put that goal at risk. She cited a recent case from the Ohio Court of Appeals to illustrate how partition can force the unwilling sale of property from a co-owner of the property.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022 -- Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved