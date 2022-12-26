Top 10 of 2022: No. 10

Share Facebook

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 10!

Ohio case illustrates the risk of leaving farmland to co-owners

Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law for the Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program, cautioned against leaving farmland to multiple heirs as co-owners on the deed to the property. If the goal of a farm family is to keep property in the family, co-ownership and partition rights put that goal at risk. She cited a recent case from the Ohio Court of Appeals to illustrate how partition can force the unwilling sale of property from a co-owner of the property.