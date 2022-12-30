Top 10 of 2022: No. 2

Share Facebook

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 2!

Farmers pushing back on fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices, of course, were a huge issue for crop production in 2022. Through the National Corn Growers Association, state organizations (including Ohio) commissioned two studies taking a look at fertilizer prices — one focused on nitrogen and the other on phosphorus. In response to the phosphorus study, NCGA and Ohio Corn & Wheat members (including the organization’s president Ben Klick) had multiple conversations with fertilizer industry leaders concerning the issue.

“When farmers are talking about 300% cost increases from a year ago, it raises red flags. We just can’t let this go without looking into this,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “There are clearly supply chain disruptions with everything from tennis shoes to fertilizer, but none to the tune of 300% increases. This is causing us to ask a lot of serious questions. One question we are really focused on right now is about the tariffs on imported fertilizer that would further increase the prices from today’s levels going forward. We are going to increase the price of domestically produced fertilizer as well as the imported fertilizer. And, when you put a tariff in, it is for 5 years. This is not a 1-year blip where farmers can expect things to go back down next year. This is a multi-year issue. All of the other factors that go into the price of fertilizer will take time to work through the system. Today we are focusing on these tariffs. This is an unfair time to put tariffs on fertilizer when we have all of this disruption going on in the market.”