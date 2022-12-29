Top 10 of 2022: No. 3

Share Facebook

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 3!

Will diesel prices ever come down?

Jeff Fichtelman, partner in JP2 Risk Management, wrote a very timely June article on the subject near the summer peak of diesel prices. While prices have dropped some, they still really cannot be considered “low.” Fichtelman concluded with: “it’s going to be very hard to actually lower prices over the next year. Our only hope is they don’t go much higher.”