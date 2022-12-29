Top 10 of 2022: No. 4

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 4!

New program pays landowners, expands hunting access

I talked with Tommy Springer, the education/wildlife specialist for Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District, about the Ohio Landowner Hunter Access Partnership Program. This fairly new program from the Division of Wildlife offers a way for Ohio hunters to get access to private properties and the chance for property owners to derive some income. Hunters access the properties within set GPS boundaries for a daily permit on the OLHAP website through the Division of Wildlife. Landowners are paid rates ranging from $2 to $30 per acre depending on the property.