Top 10 of 2022: No. 5

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 5!

Enlist herbicides banned in 12 Ohio counties

In this huge issue in 2022, Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension herbicide specialist, set the record straight about the ins and out regarding a sudden ban of Enlist in various parts of the country, including some Ohio counties. Through a big push from agricultural groups, especially the American Soybean Association, the ban was lifted for many areas, including all affected Ohio counties.