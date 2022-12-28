Top 10 of 2022: No. 6

Share Facebook

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 6!

Yes, Brazil’s soybean crop has failed: What now?

Daniele Siqueira, with AgRural Commodities Agrícolas, hit a homerun with her January 2022 crop update describing a soybean crop trying to bloom and fill pods under 100 to 110 degrees every day for two weeks, after receiving below-normal rains for nearly three months. That was the reality in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state and number-three soybean producer. Despite the crop failure in the South, Brazilian production as a whole, though, was not that bad thanks to very good yields in other producing states such as Mato Grosso and Goiás.