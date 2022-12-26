       
Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

Top 10 of 2022: No. 9

December 26, 2022

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022.

Here’s No. 9!

A ride through history of southern Ohio’s scenic railways

OCJ field reporter Mike Ryan’s stories always garner attention. This story was no exception with a look at the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the nation and some modern ways to celebrate (and learn about) that history in Ohio. Mike had another top performing story in 2022 with “Searching for Ohio’s Bigfoot.” 

