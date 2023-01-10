Share Facebook

Join the Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team 2023 Soil Health Webinar series for a Thursday morning series about soil health. You won’t want to miss out on this year’s line-up of farmers and academic experts covering a wide range of soil health topics as they dig below the surface to investigate new developments in soil health and soil management.

Featuring a variety of speakers from Ohio and beyond, all sessions are 8:00-9:00 a.m. with time for Q & A:

Feb. 2, 2023. Know your Biologicals and What They Can (or Cannot) Do for You by Dr. Mark Licht, Iowa State University. Separate fact from fiction and learn about the types and potential applications of biological crop inputs. CCA credits available: 1SW.

March 2, 2023. Intercropping & Soil Health by Lucas Criswell, No-till Producer. Are you interested in relay cropping on your farm? Lucas Criswell will share his experience with relay cropping on his family’s operation in Lewisburg, PA. CCA credits available: 1NM.

March 30, 2023. Soil Health & Water Quality by Dr. Vinayak Shedekar, The Ohio State University & Dr. Will Osterholz, USDA-ARS. Learn more about the impacts of cover crops and no till systems on Ohio water quality. CCA credits available: 1SW.

There is no cost to attend these programs, but registration is required. Register at

www.go.osu.edu/soilhealthweb

1-hour of CCA CEU credits are available for each session. If you attend all four webinars, you will obtain 3 hours of credits for Soil and Health Management and 1 hour of Nutrient Management. CCA credits are only available to those attending the live webinar programs.

(OSU cannot grant credits for any recorded sessions).

All programs will be recorded, and recordings will be available to view on our YouTube channel. Past year’s Soil Health Webinar sessions can be viewed online here.