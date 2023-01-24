Applications open for 2023 ExPloreAg STEM camps

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Farm Bureau’s signature ag literacy and workforce development program, ExploreAg, will once again be offering free weeklong camps and one-day experiences for high school students in 2023.

In ExploreAg, teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists, and educators. Participants visit locations like Kroger and Bob Evans, manufacturers like John Deere and Certified Angus Beef, and research laboratories at Ohio State, Wilmington and Findlay. Youths are able to develop their leadership and collaboration skills and prepare for college and further careers during these multiday and daylong immersion programs

“Providing students with opportunities to explore the variety of educational and career opportunities open to them is always a struggle,” said Jana Mussard, ExploreAg and ag literacy specialist with Ohio Farm Bureau. “At the same time, our society is faced with the great challenge of feeding a growing world population while doing so sustainably. It is going to take this generation of students to get the job done.”

As part of ExploreAg camps, students are introduced to various aspects of agriculture, food science, environmental sciences and more, both in the classroom and through opportunities for hands-on learning on and off-campus at the Ohio State University, University of Findlay, and Wilmington College. Students will interact with and learn directly from internationally known teachers, scientists and researchers.

Subject areas include food science, precision agriculture, animal science, natural resources, management skills, technology, and agricultural business. In addition to the classroom experience, scholars will participate in field experiences that highlight cutting-edge research and meet industry partners to provide a glimpse of various careers in related fields.

Weeklong immersive session locations and dates:

The Ohio State University Columbus Campus – June 11-16

The Ohio State University ATI Wooster Campus – June 18-23

University of Findlay- July 9-14

Mini-camp immersive session locations and dates:

Wilmington College – June 4-7

Hocking College – July 31- Aug. 2

One-day scheduled immersive session locations and dates include:

COLT Electric Lineman Training – June 9

Rio Grande College – June 30

John Deere Training Facility – July 7

Note: More one-day sessions are being planned.

The ExploreAg program is free to all high school students and includes on-campus accommodations, meals, staffing, program materials, and transportation. Supervision is provided at all times by faculty, staff, and program counselors who are current college students in related majors.

The deadline to apply is April 10, and details can be found at exploreag.org. Applicants will be asked to submit the email of one reference along with a short application. Students selected will be notified in April of their selection.

Parents and students can find more information here or by contacting exploreag@ofbf.org.