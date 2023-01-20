Baldridge nominated as next Ohio Director of Agriculture

Share Facebook

Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

State Representative Brian Baldridge is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 90th House District, which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto Counties and eastern Brown County.

He served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department. In addition to serving his local community, he also served as a career firefighter and paramedic with Anderson Township Fire Department. Baldridge served four terms as Adams County Commissioner, and was also elected to the Ohio County Commissioners’ Association Board of Directors. He has also served two terms as a Wayne Township Trustee, where he was elected to serve on the Ohio Township Association Board of Directors. Baldridge was raised on a seventh generation family farm, and is still active in the family’s agriculture seed business. He and his wife, Lori, have been married for 31 years and reside in Winchester. The Baldridges have two grown children, Casey (Kaitlyn) and Alyson (Nik), and are members of Bethlehem Church of Christ. The two are also proud grandparents of a wonderful little girl, who has brought joy to the whole family.

He will need to be confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

“We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Ohio Farm Bureau and our members have had a great working relationship with him for years. Being a farmer himself, he truly understands agriculture, the importance of the industry to our state and the challenges that come with it,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “We look forward to hitting the ground running with Rep. Baldridge as we continue the work to improve Ohio’s water quality, enhance the state’s food system and put programs in place to secure the important role farmers and rural communities have in the Buckeye State for generations to come.”