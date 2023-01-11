Beef Expo coming in March

Share Facebook

Ohio’s premier beef industry event, the Ohio Beef Expo, will celebrate 35 years for the 2023 event on March 16-19 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The event will provide cattle enthusiasts from across Ohio and surrounding states with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one place.

This year’s schedule will be similar to the 2022 event. The Coliseum will be used for all junior show activities. The Junior Show will continue with the Market Animal Show on Saturday and the Heifer Show on Sunday. All Junior Show stalling will take place online, and viaducts will be reserved for OCA BEST sponsors. Remaining viaduct bays will be auctioned online in mid-February.

Nine breeds will host sales during the Expo on both Friday and Saturday.

The Expo Trade Show will continue to host vendors and retailers of all kinds to provide attendees with the opportunity to purchase everything from semen to trailers and from show supplies to insurance. Thursday, March 16 will be the opening day for the trade show beginning at 3 p.m.

The Genetic Pathway will provide buyers the opportunity to purchase semen from some of the nation’s leading genetics.

The full 2023 Ohio Beef Expo schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 15

No cattle are permitted on the fairgrounds before 7:30 a.m.

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Large Equipment Move-in

Thursday, March 16

8:00 a.m. – Noon Trade Show set up for large indoor equipment

Noon All breeding cattle must be in place Breeds Building

Noon – 3:00 p.m. Trade Show set-up outdoor & small indoor displays

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

7:30 p.m. The Social, Hilton Columbus/Polaris

Friday, March 17

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Judging Contest Check-in, Coliseum

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

9:00 a.m. Judging Contest Begins, Coliseum

10:00 a.m. Breed Shows/Parades begin in Cooper Arena & Breeds Building

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

11:00 a.m. Online Feeder Cattle Sale, Voinovich Building

1:00 p.m. Junior Showmanship, Coliseum

2:00 p.m. Breed Sales Begin, Voinovich Building

2:30 p.m. Judging Contest Awards, Coliseum

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building

Saturday, March 18

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Junior Market Animal Show, Coliseum

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

9:00 a.m. Breed Sales Begin, Voinovich Building

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building

Sunday, March 19

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Junior Heifer Show, Coliseum

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building

The Official Expo hotel will be the Hilton Columbus/Polaris at 8700 Lyra Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43240. A discounted room rate for Ohio Beef Expo attendees will be offered until Feb. 21, 2022. This hotel will be host to The Social where cattlemen will gather to network and mingle on Thursday evening.

Sponsorships are still available, and the Beef Expo planning committee encourages individuals, breeders and cattle-related businesses to consider a sponsorship for the Ohio Beef Expo as the recognition opportunities are aplenty. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at ohiobeefexpo.com.

Admission to the Ohio Beef Expo is free. Parking is $5 per day and weekend parking passes are $14. For more information on the 2023 Ohio Beef Expo contact OCA at cattle@ohiocattle.org, 614-873-6736 or visit ohiobeefexpo.com.