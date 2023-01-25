Celebrity Showdown beef exhibitors raise big money for charity

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) BEST Program for youth ages 8-21 years co-hosted the Celebrity Showdown at the Clark County Cattle Battle along with an online auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio (RMHC). The Clark County Cattle Producers sponsored the event.

The Celebrity Showdown was hosted at the Champions Center in Springfield on Jan. 20, 2021. For this event, youth were responsible for raising a minimum of $100 for the opportunity to dress up their cattle and present them to the celebrity judge. This year’s judge was Cade Stover, Ohio State Football Tight End, with a special appearance from Steele Chambers, Ohio State Football Linebacker. Through donations from family, friends, their local community and members of OCA, youth participating in the Celebrity Showdown raised $17,383 for the show.

The team that took the lead with fundraising was HR Cattle Company with $5,005 raised. The other teams/participants with the highest fundraising numbers were Aiden Ruffing and Austin Hunker with $2,325; Kasen Cole with $2,008; Austin Sutherly with $1,550; Lara, Lexi and Rylan Rittenhouse with $1,245; and Bentlee and Hailee Clem, Alex Oldham, and Cordeliah and Jolie Ervin with $1,165. The overall Celebrity Showdown winner chosen for having the best costume by Stover and Chambers was Garrett Reusch with his Dukes of Hazzard costume.

Additionally, an online auction was held with numerous items selling, and thanks to the many generous supporters, $16,000 was raised. Incentive prizes will be awarded to the community service top fundraisers at the OCA BEST Program Awards Banquet on May 6, 2023. Donations to RMHC will continue to be accepted after the Celebrity Showdown until the BEST Banquet. Anyone can donate conveniently online at www.ohiocattle.org/best/community-service. Donations can be attributed to a BEST participant’s name through the online donation form as well. Online contributions must be made prior to May 6, 2023 to be accredited to a BEST participant’s cumulative fundraising total for the year.