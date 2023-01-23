Check out the new eFields report!

Share Facebook

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

Now that 2022 has wrapped up, it is time to look forward and make decisions to set our farms up for success in 2022. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. The 2021 eFields Research Report highlights 292 on-farm, field scale trials conducted across Ohio. Research topics included nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, and farm business analysis was also included.

The 2022 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email digitalag@osu.edu. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields with the online version readable using a smartphone or tablet device.

Jan. 31 there will be a webinar focused on eFields research projects and will provide the opportunity to discuss results and gather information about research interests for 2023. More details are available at go.osu.edu/AgTechTues. Please plan to join us for one or all of these events!

Jan. 24, 9 a.m. — Ohio Rural Broadband Initiative​​, Free

Jan. 31, 9 a.m. — eFields Results Recap​​, Free

We would like to sincerely thank all our 2022 collaborating farms and industry partners. The eFields team enjoys working with each of you and we are looking forward to continuing to learn together in 2023.

Follow our social media using @OhioStatePA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or subscribe to our quarterly newsletter, Digital Ag Download (go.osu.edu/DigitalAgDownload), to keep up with the eFields program throughout the year. For more information on how to get involved in eFields in 2023, contact Elizabeth Hawkins at hawkins.301@osu.edu.

Dr. John Fulton is a Professor in the Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering Department at Ohio State University and can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu. Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins is a Field Specialist for Ohio State University Extension and can be reached at hawkins.301@osu.edu.