Climate collaboration with USDA and Central State University

The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) is highlighting a new partnership with Central State University, part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects under the second funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities effort. In total, the investment from both funding pools is over $3.1 billion for 141 tentatively selected projects. Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities is working to expand markets for American producers who produce climate-smart commodities, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart production, and provide meaningful benefits to producers, including small and underserved producers.

“Expanding opportunities for small and underserved producers is a key goal of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities,” said Terry Cosby, Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief. “Small and underserved producers, including those here in Ohio, are facing the impacts of climate change head on, with limited resources, and have the most to gain from leveraging the growing market demand for agricultural goods produced in a sustainable, climate-smart way. We look forward to working with Central State University to expand markets for climate-smart commodities and ensure that small and underserved producers reap the benefits of these market opportunities.”

NRCS Chief Cosby met with Jack Thomas, Central State University President, and other project partners including Ohio State University, A & B Porteus, Southeast Michigan Producers Association (SEMPA), Wilmington College, and others to discuss the new project.

“We want to thank the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for their $4.9 million in funding to support Central State University’s project to work with underrepresented groups and small farmers in Ohio and Michigan,” Thomas said. “As Ohio’s only public HBCU and 1890 land-grant institution, our goal is to improve the lives of citizens through evidence-based research and cooperative extension services. We are excited about this opportunity and the positive changes it will bring to our community.”