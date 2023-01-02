Friend of Extension honors presented to five Ohioans

Share Facebook

A lifetime 4-H supporter, an Ohio State Fair general manager, and three Darke County judges are being honored for their work, commitment, and dedication to Ohio State University Extension.

Pat Brundige, the biggest individual benefactor in the history of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), along with Virgil Strickler, the longest-running general manager in the history of the Ohio Expo Center & Ohio State Fair, and Darke County judges Jonathan Hein, Julie Monnin, and Jason Aslinger, are each being honored with a Friend of Extension award from the Ohio chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP) for their outstanding support and personal involvement in Extension efforts.

The award is the highest state-level recognition for non-Extension laypersons, companies, or organizations presented by chapters of ESP, the national Extension fraternity. Part of the mission of Epsilon Sigma Phi is to foster standards of excellence in the Extension system. Every state in the United States has an Extension program through the land-grant university system. ESP also recognizes Extension professionals and local supporters at the national level.

Pat Brundige will be Ohio’s nominee for the 2023 national Friend of Extension award.

“Realizing the land-grant mission in every community across Ohio requires strong and lasting partnerships,” said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension. “We are thrilled to be recognizing a few of our most steadfast supporters and collaborators with this prestigious recognition.”

OSU Extension is CFAES’ outreach arm.

Raised as a 4-H member, Brundige never forgot her 4-H background as she studied home economics education at Ohio State and later, as she entered the food industry workforce in the 1960s. Together, she and her late husband Thomas Brundige operated a successful company, Total Ultimate Foods Inc., which eventually led to her ability to expand her philanthropy.Brundige has made numerous donations to CFAES, including the expansion of a modern leadership hall at 4-H Camp Ohio, an Ohio 4-H research endowment fund, funding for 4-H support personnel in Franklin County, and a gift to build the Kunz-Brundige Franklin County Extension Building on CFAES’ Waterman