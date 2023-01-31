Growing involvement, growing impact by GrowNextGen on display

Share Facebook

Leah LaCrosse of Huron City Schools and Chris Brown of Glandorf Schools caught up with Dale Minyo to talk about their involvement with GrowNextGen. They record in-person at the Science Education Council of Ohio (SECO) conference. The two are busy helping to direct their students to careers in agriculture, noting the wide array of options available in the industry.

“Any route you want to go in the future, you can connect to ag in one way or another,” said Brown.

“Technology and agriculture – there’s so much that we just don’t know about,” said LaCrosse, who has highlighted drone technology in her classroom. “Farmers are using drones a lot and it was awesome to get my kids into that.”

Listen to the full conversation in the audio player above.

GrowNextGen is a project the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.