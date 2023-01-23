LIVE Grain Marketing Virtual Lunch and Learn this Wednesday

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Join Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net this Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET for a lunch and learn session with grain merchandiser Jon Scheve. This event will cover a variety of topics important to grain producers, highlighting relevant marketing advice and news to help give you an advantage in an ever-changing market. Questions are encouraged! Be prepared to enter them in the comment section of the streaming platform.

Several options to tune in are available, including watching LIVE at this page, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, or LinkedIn.