Meristem serving more farmers in 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Stoutsville Seed Shed of Stoutsville and Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com) are moving into 2023 with Wade Rethmel representing them as a sales agronomist to serve more farmers in South Central Ohio.



“Sean Rittinger and Stoutsville Seed Shed have been quite successful in taking Meristem products to more farmers, and helping growers make the most of every seed they plant,” said Mitch Eviston, Meristem Founder and CEO. “Wade Rethmel’s energy and field knowledge will help both companies meet the needs of more customers.”



Rittinger, who owns and operates Stoutsville Seed Shed, also farms 1,000 acres of his own, says he’s building Stoutsville Seed Shed to meet his needs and those of his farmer neighbors. He views adding the Meristem portfolio — and teaming with Wade Rethmel — as steps to help improve return on investment (ROI) for every farmer he serves.

“Wade has proven himself across many years of working at field level with a farm business and an ag retail cooperative,” Rittinger said.



Rethmel said he’s already seen great reception to the products from farmers he’s worked with, with the price point as well as convenience of use.



“It’s even little things, like the 12.8 ounces to the acre rate of EXCAVATOR (Meristem’s product for residue breakdown and nutrient release),” he said. “That means one gallon treats 10 acres — easy to track with your tank and your monitor. Some product rates can be confusing, but Meristem works to keep it simple.”



Stoutsville Seed Shed carries Meristem’s product portfolio, including seed treatments under the brand RACEREADY and HOPPER THROTTLE, REVLINE plant growth regulators, TRUTRACK drift control, AQUADRAFT water conditioners and surfactants, UPSHIFT starter fertilizers and HOMESTRETCH nitrogen stabilizers, micronutrients, and foliar nutritionals. Of special interest is a line of biologicals Meristem is bringing to market, including EXCAVATOR powered by MICROBILIZE, a new biological designed to break down tough crop residue.



“I love working in agriculture and helping farmers grow more,” Rethmel said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Rethmel and his wife Cortney have a son Lee and a daughter, Quynn. Cortney is the principal of an elementary school in the Wilmington City School District.



“We’ve set up Meristem to cut waste from the distribution channel and provide opportunities to more farm businesses and farm families,” Eviston said. “We are very thankful for Wade Rethmel, Sean Rittinger and the growth of Stoutsville Seed Shed. They are helping us reach even more of the farmers who can benefit from these new products.”