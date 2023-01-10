Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 10, 2023

Share Facebook

More clouds around today as milder air works into the state with a little more force. The clouds today will be thicker in the north than the south, but even in the north we do not expect a significant threat of precipitation. We won’t rule out a sprinkle or two, but most of the state stays dry. Tomorrow clouds thicken further, and there is a better chance of a few showers from US 30 south. However, any moisture around on Wednesday still is not well organized, but more of a front runner to the system that we have working through the state to finish the week.

Rain and thunderstorms arrive Thursday and then precipitation continues through the overnight and the first part of Friday morning. Rain into the evening will total .25″-1.25″ with coverage at nearly 100%. Then cold air blasts in overnight, and we do not think moisture is done when that initial blast moves in. As such, we are leaving the door open for rain to end as wet snow and even bring us some minor accumulations overnight Thursday night through mid morning Friday. However, we are not putting numbers on that snow yet, as the track of the low is still wobbling around. We are targeting a coating to an inch or two on grassy or insulated surfaces, but will put out our official first estimate tomorrow morning. Still, that means we are turning much colder to finish the week and to start the weekend. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation potential from Wednesday night through Friday night. We will add a potential snow map tomorrow, but the heaviest snows stay well north into MI and Canada.

Clouds hold firm through a large part of Friday afternoon, but may break late. Saturday stays chilly with a mix of clouds and sun. For Sunday we start chilly, but then see temps moderate relatively quickly. But, clouds will start to build in the afternoon, and increasing clouds will be seen all the way through Monday.

Scattered showers from our next system show up next Tuesday in the north, hang around through Wednesday and then we see another surge from the southwest overnight wednesday night into Thursday. Combined rain totals look to be .25″-1″ with nearly 100% coverage. We may not see a dry day re-emerge until we get into next friday, the 20th.