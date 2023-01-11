Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 11, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Milder today on strong southwest flow. We have a small disturbance crossing parts of the state today, front running our strong frontal complex tomorrow. Today we won’t rule out scattered showers south of I-70 and we can see rain totals from a few hundredths to .4″. North of I-70 expect clouds and sun, with better sun potential the farther north you go, especially this morning. Clouds increase in all parts of the state late today and this evening.

Low pressure moves across the state tomorrow from Dayton northeast on a track toward Erie, PA. Rain starts mid morning (at the latest) in western and southwestern Ohio, spreading northeast. Rain continues into the evening and overnight. There still is a threat of rain ending as snow in northern areas, mostly north of US 30. Right now we are looking at half to 1.5″ liquid equivalent totals, with the large majority of that being rain, and then in northern areas a coating to 2″ of wet snow before everything system related ends friday morning. Snow totals are not expected to be significant. The maps below show liquid totals tomorrow, and then potential snow for overnight tomorrow night into early friday. Now, lake effect snow in NE Ohio may linger through friday evening and early saturday before breaking up thanks to strong north winds.

Much colder friday with clouds dominating most of the day, breaking up late. Then Saturday is partly sunny and chilly while Sunday is mostly sunny and milder. Clouds begin to increase Sunday overnight.

Monday sees clouds build, and rain starts midday. Rain continues through the overnight into Tuesday morning, with toals at .25″-.75″ and coverage of 70%. AFter a break Tuesday evening and wednesday, rain and thunderstorm action is back for Thursday and early friday, with potentially stronger rains. Totals can be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100% of the state. Cooler air returns behind that wave of moisture, but we can end up being very soggy over most of Ohio by the end of next week.