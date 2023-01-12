Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 12, 2023

Share Facebook

Rain spreads over the state today and precipitation continues through the evening and most of the overnight. Rain today can bring totals of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%. Rain can end as snow tonight. We won’t rule out some accumulations, mostly in the northeast quadrant of the state. Low pressure is tracking farther south, putting the heavier rains in to central Ohio, and lessening the threat of snow. The maps below show an updated look at this system…first, liquid equivalent precip totals through friday late morning, and second – potential snow through friday as precipitation ends.

Tomorrow we are much colder, but we should have limited precipitation. Strong north winds will bring some lake effect into the state in the form of snow in NE Ohio, but some clouds over the rest of the state. Those clouds break more for sun as we head toward sunset, but we think sunshine will be a rather sparse commodity for tomorrow generally. Partly sunny skies are in control for Saturday with a good chill still in the air. Then sunday we see a good deal of sun with moderating temps.

Rains are back next week, with showers monday into Tuesday morning. Rain totals there look to be .25″-.75″ with 70% coverage. Then we get some sunshine for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, followed by showers and potentially storms late next week Thursday through friday. Rain totals from that system will be .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100%. Once again we can see rain end as snow in that late week next week system, and won’t rule out accumulations. By the end of next week we are quite soggy. Much colder air is likely to return late in the month.