Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 13, 2023

The biggest part of precipitation from our recent frontal system is exiting the state this morning. However, we are looking at strong north flow across the Great Lakes today, and that will whip up some lake enhancement of what moisture remains and rotates through the state. That means we can see on and off snow shower action continue today in NE Ohio and lake effect light snow will come off any part of the Lake Erie lake shore through the day, with lake effect cloud cover extending into the rest of Ohio. We won’t rule out breaks of sun, especially as the day wears on , but clouds are the dominating feature for Ohio today, outside of the lake effect and any lingering light snow. The map below shows snow potential through the next 24 hours, ending at sunrise tomorrow morning.

Saturday stays chilly, but we see clouds break up more as flow weakens from the north. PArtly sunny skies can be expected in most areas for SAturday. A good deal of sun is on the way for Sunday, and we look for temps to moderate as well, getting to above normal levels by late afternoon. Clouds will increase quickly Monday morning and midday.

Rain showers arrive late Monday afternoon, and then continue through the overnight and Tuesday. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. We take a break Wednesday, and then seen rain return Thursday with another quarter to 1″ through the day. RAin may end as snow overnight next Thursday night, but anything more than minor accumulations in northern OH is not likely.

Colder air finishes the week Friday through next weekend. We need to keep the door open for scattered snow showers Sunday the 22nd with a coating to an inch or two possible and coverage at 70%. The cold digs in for the following week with temps mostly below normal from the 23rd through at least the 30th.