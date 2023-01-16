Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 16, 2023

Share Facebook

A damp start to the week as clouds are building and scattered showers are going to be working into Ohio this afternoon. Moisture looks relatively light, but we expect coverage to be at 80% or better this afternoon and overnight tonight. Rain totals look to be .1″-.5″ and action starts first in western Ohio later this afternoon, before spreading over the rest of the state through tomorrow morning. Clouds hold for the rest of tomorrow, but we may see some breaks happen mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday is also precipitation free with a mix of clouds and sun. However, clouds will be increasing through late afternoon ahead of our next rain event. Rain arrives in SW Ohio ahead of midnight tomorrow night, and then rain and thunderstorm action moves through the rest of the state all the way through Thursday. Rain totals can be significant, at .25″-1.25″ and coverage at 90%. The map below shows liquid potential from this system. Late thursday afternoon, colder air starts to blast in behind the cold front. AT that point most precipitation is done, but we wont rule out rain ending as wet snow from US 30 northward after sunset Thursday into early Friday morning. Accumulations are not a concern at this time.

We turn much colder for Friday through next weekend. Temps will be normal to a bit below normal. However, we should not see any additional new precipitation for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Monday of next week is also dry and sun is expected to mix with clouds through that 4 day period. The best sunshine potential comes Sunday Monday.

Next Tuesday the 24th we are watching am minor disturbance that may bring some scattered snow showers to Ohio. Moisture availability is not spectacular, so at this point we are not talking this snow potential up very much. Just know that it is there, and we will continue to watch it. We stay cold through the rest of next week