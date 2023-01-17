Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 17, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds holding over Ohio today as the remains of yesterday’s moisture exit the state. We won’t rule out a few lingering showers in far eastern parts of Ohio to start off the day, but mainly just clouds are on the way for the next 24 hours. Clouds may break in western Ohio this afternoon, but more wholesale clearing will settle in overnight. Tomorrow starts with sun, but clouds increase late ahead of our next round or moisture.

Showers develop overnight tomorrow night and will be with us through most of Thursday. We are currently projecting .25″-1″ out of the event, but have concern for some higher totals in the far south and southwest. There is a good opportunity for a dry slot to work in over the state Thursday midday or afternoon, depending on where you are at, but we will not see a complete end to precipitation until closer to sunset. At this time, the track of the low puts all precipitation in here as rain. Colder air is coming, but will blast in sharply after we have precipitation out of here, just clouds remaining. So, at this point we have low concerns about any wet snow, outside of lake effect areas in far NE Ohio. The map below shows event precipitation from midnight tomorrow night through Thursday.

Much colder air for Friday, and the cold blast holds through the weekend and early next week. Clouds will be a significant factor on Friday, mostly triggered by north winds coming over the Great LAkes. We wont rule out a bit of lake effect in NE Ohio, but generally just clouds. Then the weekend features clouds and sun with the cold air.

A fast moving wave comes across the state next monday while cold air remains in control. This could bring some accumulating snow to central and southern Ohio, and we wont rule out potential for snow in northern areas either. Available moisture says we should have potential for a few inches, but we will hold off on any solid snow estimates for a while, as there is plenty of time for track to change. Behind that system we are mostly dry but staying cold for Tuesday, then see an other system with snow and perhaps a bit of rain potential Wednesday and Thursday. That complex could develop into a more newsworthy storm in the days ahead.