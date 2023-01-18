Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 18, 2023

Share Facebook

Wednesday turns out precipitation free over the state for the daytime hours, but clouds will be thickening, especially this afternoon. Those clouds are in advance of our next weather system that will bring moisture overnight tonight through midday tomorrow. Rains start near to shortly after sunset in far western and SW Ohio, spreading northeast across the rest of the state through the overnight and midday tomorrow. Rain totals for the event will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of the state. Colder air starts to blast i tomorrow afternoon, but we expect precipitation to be done before that cold air arrives. However, as we move into the Thursday night timeframe, we see a second batch of wrap around moisture coming across the state in the cold air, meaning we have to allow for some wet snowflakes to develop in NW Ohio, and far northern tier counties near the Lake Erie shoreline. The snowflakes are not triggering concern about accumulation. The map below shows the precipitation spread from the frontal passage tonight through tomorrow early afternoon.

Significantly colder air parks over the state for Friday through the weekend into the start of next week. We see a lot of clouds around Friday thanks to flow across the Great Lakes. We wont rule out flirries and a but of lake snow in NE Ohio, but generally just clouds. Saturday has potential to see more sun, but clouds thicken quickly Saturday night. A fast moving wave of moisture on Sunday will trigger snow potential in Ohio with accumulations of 1-5 inches possible the way it looks right now. The best snow potential will be in eastern and southeastern Ohio. We likely will tweak totals as we get closer to the event.

Cold air holds the rest of next week. We are below normal on temps from Monday through friday. However, we are mostly dry with no well organized systems coming across the eastern corn belt. A front develops later friday to our west, so at this point we expect to start off the extended forecast period with a chance of snow on Saturday the 28th.