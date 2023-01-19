Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 19, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Plenty of clouds over Ohio today, and we will start the day dealing with moisture that moved in overnight. Rains likely continue over Ohio through midday, ending from west to east. This will happen as a dry slot rotates into this low pressure circulation for the afternoon. The dry slot will be relatively short lived, as we see a second wave of moisture coming. However, that round of moisture shows up with the cold air, so we are increasing our potential for seeing wet snowflakes over northern Ohio from late this afternoon through the evening and overnight. Mostly we are talking about areas north of US 30. The wet snow is minor and light, so problematic accumulations are not in our vernacular this morning. However, a fresh coating can be seen by sunrise tomorrow on insulated surfaces over northern Ohio. Coverage will be about 60% at best. All told we can pick up .1″-.5″ of liquid equivalent precipitation here in the next 24 hour as this system leaves the eastern corn belt. The map below shows our remaining potential.

Friday turns out colder and clouds remain dominant, at least into mid afternoon. We can see some of those clouds break later today, and better clearing coming in overnight. Saturday also is chilly with a mix of clouds and sun, but clouds increase late afternoon and overnight.

Sunday brings a quick moving burst of moisture from the southwest. Cold air is already here, so we are projecting scattered snow showers for Sunday. Available moisture is not impressive at all, but we can see a coating to a few inches over about 70% of Ohio through the day Sunday. The best potential for snow accumulation is southeast OH, but we wont rule snowflakes out anywhere.

We are dry but cold Monday and tuesday with varying degrees of sun. Then next Wednesday we have a threat of rain or snow as low pressure lifts up across the Mid Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Coverage can be up to 70% of Ohio, and liquid equivalent can be up to .75″. We go back to precipitation free, but cold weather for Thursday through next weekend. Temps can be well below normal toward the end of next week. However, the western third of the US is showing potential for a significant warm up again on and after the 28th, so we will watch to see if any of that warmth is able to spread east as we flip the calendar from January to February.