Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.

Colder air will push into the state Wednesday behind the rains. Temps will move to near normal levels but will not get super cold. We won’t be able to rule out a few sloppy wet snowflakes for Thursday, mostly over the northern half of the state. Then cold, Canadian high pressure settles in to finish the week, giving us a chilly, but mostly dry period. There is a small, outside shot at a few flurries Saturday, mostly midday and afternoon, but nothing well organized at all. That moisture gets wrung out farther west.

Next week starts dry as well, with a reinforcing shot of cool, CAnadian high pressure in here for Monday through Wednesday. We stay precipitation free for that first half of the week. The dry pattern may try to extend through the end of the week, but we are still watching a low in the 4 corners region for development late next week, and the jury is still out on that.