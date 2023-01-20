Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Colder air takes control today over Ohio. We are behind our frontal boundary. Winds may stay strong through the day, but should subside later. While we expect a lot of clouds, sunshine can break through at times, and we should see better clearing potential for the late afternoon and especially this evening. We can not rule out a few flurries in NE Ohio, a product of the lake. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow, but clouds build back in overnight tomorrow night.

A minor disturbance comes out of the southern plains tomorrow night into the eastern corn belt for Sunday. We are plenty cold enough to have any moisture with this system come as snow. We expect minor accumulations of a coating to 2″ over about 70% of the state, with the best potential for accumulation running from NE Ohio into central areas and then straight south. While we don’t foresee major travel issues, it will be good to be prepared to take things a little slower Sundays as the snow falls.

We return to partly sunny and dry weather to start next week, with temps below normal. Clouds build on Tuesday night. A strong low pressure system comes out of the lower Mississippi river valley overnight Tuesday night and then tracks through western TN and central KY on its move northeast. That puts us solidly in the cold sector, but there is plentiful precipitation around the top and backside of this low. As such, we think there is good potential for significant snow accumulation net wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. But we are holding off on putting totals on it at this stage, waiting to see if the track of the system alters at all over the weekend. But, it could be a bit of a mess at midweek this coming week. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation for the system…keep in mind that we expect mostly snow from this event.

Behind that system we see precipitation free weather coming back over the region. We are cold with a mix of clouds and sun for next Friday through the weekend, although temps may moderate briefly for Sunday the 29th. Then we move into colder air out of Canada again for the week of the 30th and for the flip of the calendar from JAnuary to February.