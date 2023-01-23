Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 23, 2023

Share Facebook

We have a couple of quiet days to start this week before things get a bit messy at midweek. Today we continue to see a lot of clouds and we won’t rule out lingering light snow and flurries, especially over central, eastern and southeastern parts of Ohio. However, we do not have an concerns about significant accumulations. Tomorrow should be precipitation free, but clouds will still dominate. Any sunshine on Tuesday we have to look at as a bonus. Clouds will be increasing overnight Tuesday night.

A significant area of low pressure lifts up into the eastern corn belt for Wednesday. Moisture starts just ahead of sunrise Wednesday morning in SW OH, and then spreads across the rest of the state. From I-70 north, we are looking at all snow and we will see some good accumulations. From I-70 south, there can be a surge of warm air from mid morning into mid afternoon Wednesday, enough to cause rain to mix in with snow at times. As such, snow totals are hard to pinpoint, but we feel confident in saying that we can look for 2″-6″ over all of Ohio. Whether the 2″ holds as a bottom range really is dependent on how much rain mixes in and where. Late Wednesday through Thursday we are significantly cold enough to make the “long tail” of precipitation come in the form of snow. There can be some areas of 8″ snowfall in Ohio as well, but we think the bigger totals are just a bit farther west and north in parts of central IN. Track of low is still very important as to who sees that heavier band, but data has been fairly consistent to this point on the low’s route, and that is yielding our snow outlook this morning. WE will update again tomorrow.

Friday sees clouds breaking for some sun, but we stay chilly. Mostly the same story for Saturday, although the clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. Then Sunday we see our next round of moisture coming in, with scattered light snow showers possible over about 70% of Ohio with minor accumulations. Next week stays chilly and mostly cloudy. We cant rule out a bit of light snow and flurry activity off an on Monday and Tuesday, Then Wednesday the 1st, we can see rain and wet snow over Ohio with liquid equivalent of .2″-.6″ and coverage at 90%. We will wait to take a stand on who gets rain, who gets snow and how much snow until we get closer ot the event, because it will really come down to track of the low again.