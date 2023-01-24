Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 24, 2023

Share Facebook

A precipitation free day today, but we still are looking at a mess for midweek starting after midnight tonight. A good winter storm is set to move through the eastern corn belt, and will drop measurable snow over almost all of Ohio. Today, clouds may allow some sun to break, through, but clouds thicken later this afternoon and evening. Shortly after midnight, snow starts to work itno SW Ohio, and moisture continues to spread north and east over the rest of the state through the overnight and Thursday. We expect 100% coverage on precipitation. The low tracks from just south of Cincinnati to just south of Cleveland. We expect all snow from I-70 north, and snow potentially mixing with rain south of I-70. The best potential for rain to mix in will be in south central Ohio. We are leaving snow totals at 2″-6″ but also think we are looking for some 8″ plus totals in a few areas. The good news is that while precipitation looks to be steady, it is not overly heavy at any given point in time and we also do not see winds ramp up until most of the precipitation is done. Winds start to increase overnight Wednesday night, and will be gusty though Thursday, creating some blowing and drifting. Additional flurry activity is likely on Thursday. The map below shows precipitation potential from midnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.

Colder air is in for Friday, and clouds dominate. We won’t rule out some sun, but it is not the main feature of the day. A few flurries are around over the northern half of the state overnight friday night and Saturday morning giving a fresh coating to an inch. Then we stick with clouds for the balance of Saturday. Scattered snow showers return on Sunday with a chance for a few inches of accumulation.

Precipitation free on Monday. Then Tuesday flurry chances return, and next Wednesday features another chance of scattered rain or snow showers. Snow accumulations are likely, but also not expected to be significant for next Wednesday at this time.