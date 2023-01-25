Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 25, 2023

Share Facebook

A winter weather system tracks across Ohio today, and we are not changing up our outlook much at all. Snow will accumulate 2″-6″ in most areas with a few localized 8″+ totals in NW Ohio. In southern Ohio, rain will try and mix in with snow, lowering overall totals but still bringing good precipitation. Action runs through the entire day before tapering off tonight. Tomorrow stronger winds start to emerge with blowing and drifting developing. We also see plenty of wrap around backside moisture coming in the form of flurries and clouds. However, additional new accumulation is not a big concern. The map below shows snow potential from now through tomorrow afternoon.

Friday will be colder with a good deal of clouds. We can’t rule out another minor batch of flurries, especially later in the afternoon and friday night. Then we take a break for most of SAturday, and may even see clouds break for some sun. Sunday features a clipper system moving quickly through, and it can give us a fast coating to an inch or two along side plenty of clouds.

Cold, canadian high pressure takes control for Monday and we should see at least partial sun. But another fast moving frontal complex works through next Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, bringing back the threat of precipitation, Data also suggests slight temperature moderation ahead of that front, so we will allow rain or snow out of that as it stands right now. Colder air comes back for Thursday, prompting precipitation to end as snow showers again before another cold core canadian high settles in over the eastern corn belt to finish next week and the 10 day forecast window. .