Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 26, 2023

Wrap around cloud cover will dominate the weather pattern today, as low pressure continues its move to the north and east. Backside moisture rotates in over Ohio and will create plenty of clouds. We also will have to allow for some flurry activity to be scattered about as colder air moves in. Near Lake Erie, we will keep an eye out for lake effect snows, mostly north central and northeastern parts of the state. Outside of the lake snows, we do not expect measurable precipitation. Tomorrow we stay mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow moves through the Great Lakes overnight and may crop minor accumulations over norther tier counties tomorrow night into early Saturday.

The weekend remains cold. Saturday should be precipitation free, but from midnight saturday night through sunday we can see a clipper like system move through and bring with it the chance of a coating to an inch or two of snow. Look for 75% coverage on Sunday. Monday of next week is chilly but we should see some sun.

Clouds build quickly next Tuesday, and precipitation starts mid to late tuesday afternoon. We are expecting potential for both rain and snow, and once action starts, it looks to continue through Wednesday. Low pressure is coming out of the southern plains once again, like this most recent system. But the track is very variabel at this time, and that will be what determines our precipitation type. We do expect all moisture to be done by sunset next Wednesday.

Behind that system, we get very cold to finish next week. Temps will make another leg down and may be on par with what we say just ahead of Christmas last year. An incredible arctic high will slide down across Canada and the Great Lakes, parking here for next Thursday through the weekend. Bundle up. The map below shows potential morning lows next saturday morning, February 4th.