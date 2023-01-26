Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Unsettled weather will be the main focus over Ohio over the next 4 days. We see a lot of clouds lingering here through the weekend. We also count at least two more waves and disturbances coming through the region in that period, and they can bring some snow chances the first one later today and tonight is mostly a MI and Ontario event that may spill a bit of moisture farther south here. With the clouds dominating today it will not take much to trigger scattered snow showers tonight in the north and a few odd flurries through the day elsewhere. Snow totals tonight will only be a coating to an inch, but lake enhanced snows in NE Ohio may be a little bigger. Tomorrow starts with a few breaks in the clouds, but moisture returns overnight tomorrow night and Sunday with scattered snow showers. We can see a coating to 2″ of snow out of that Saturday night-Sunday event with coverage at 80%. We won’t rule out a bit of rain trying to mix in over far southern OH, but cold air is fairly well entrenched over the state, and that make a rain threat rather minimal.

Cold air holds through most of next week as well. After leftover snow showers on Monday with little to no accumulation, we shift our precipitation track south of the Ohio river for the rest of next week. Canadian high pressure builds in for Tuesday and wednesday. That should give us our best potential for sunshine in quite a while over the entirety of Ohio. However it also features the coldest part of the arctic air mass and centers that right on top of us. The cold stays through friday with clouds starting to increase friday morning and afternoon. Temps will be well below normal next week. The map below is a look at 5 day combined average temps vs normal, Monday through Friday.

Those clouds are increasing in front of a system that brings our next chance of precipitation late next week, friday night through saturday. Temps remain cold enough to look for snow over Ohio, with potential for a few inches of accumulation. Exact totals depend on where low pressure wants to track, but right now we appear to stay on the NW side of the low all the way through. Stay tuned for track changes next week. ARctic air is poised to return behind that front for the 5th into the following week.