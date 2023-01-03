Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 3, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a very wet 24-48 hour period here for Ohio. Rain and thunderstorm action is coming up from the southwest and will spread over all areas of the state today, lingering in many areas through tomorrow. The places we see clear out first will be in west central and NW Ohio, and those that take the longest to see precipitation end will be over the east and southern parts of the state. We are still on track to pick up half to 2″ rain totals, and the map shows the distribution below. Colder air is coming in behind this frontal boundary, but will not get here soon enough to cause any concern about snow of significance. Thursday likely is cloudy with a threat of a few wet snowflakes, minor in nature not significant.

Colder air stays as we finish out the week and weekend, however we pick up some much needed sun on FRiday as high pressure grazes us to the north. The sun is short lived, with clouds coming back on Saturday. A minor disturbance racing across the eastern corn belt may bring the chance of rain or wet snowflakes over about 60% of Ohio, mostly central and south, for Saturday afternoon and evening. Liquid equivalent totals will be a few hundredths to a few tenths. Sunday drys down again with sun returning and temps near normal.

Next week looks to stay precipitation free as we see it this morning, with high pressure dominating Monday through at least Thursday. Temps are cool, but rather seasonal for early January. We should see net drying through the last 4 days of our 10 day forecast window.