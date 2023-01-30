Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 30, 2023

Share Facebook

We appear to be looking at a drier week this week, but it comes with cold air being the price of admission. An Arctic front is on the move through the eastern corn belt today, and it will usher in a week of well below normal temperatures as we flip the calendar from January to February. As the front comes through today we wont rule out a bit of flurry activity and even a few scattered snow showers. However, available moisture is not impressive at a few hundredths to a tenth, so nothing of any consequence will be see out of the nuisance flakes. Temps really start to fall off later this afternoon and we will be quite cold overnight.

Arctic high pressure dominates the state through the rest of this week. The high centers right on top of us for tomorrow through Thursday and we will see temps a good 10-15 degrees below normal. The map below shows the temps for this week as they compare to normal. On friday strong north winds may trigger a bit of lake effect snow in north central and northeast OH, but only clouds over the rest of the state.

OVer the weekend, temps start to moderate. After a cold start Saturday morning, temps climb to normal and even a bit above normal by mid to late afternoon on southwest flow. Sunday will be near normal but we stay dry. Then for next week we are dry Monday and Tuesday with normal to above normal temps. A front brings the chance of rain and snow overnight next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Liquid equivalent is only .25″ or less, so again we do not expect much of a precipitation threat, but we wont be dry either. Behind that front we can expect colder air to take control for the rest of the week next week, but we also do not expect that air mass to be as cold as what we will be working through this week.