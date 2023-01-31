Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 31, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry weather will be in control over the next week. Cold, arctic high pressure is building in over the state today and will park here through Thursday. These will be the coldest days, averaging a good 10-15 degrees below normal. Late this week on friday, a strong north wind develops, and that can bring some lake effect snows into part of the state, and lake enhanced clodus in other areas. But still, we do not see significant moisture at all.

Temps over the weekend will start to moderate a bit. We don’t go overly warm, but “not as cold” is probably a better way to look at it. We continue to see sun in control for Saturday and Sunday. Monday remains partly sunny as well, but clouds will build late.

NExt tuesday will be where we see our next threat of precipitation. A cold front sweeps through, and temps rise enough ahead of that front that we will have to allow for both rain and snow as the front comes through. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals are mostly half an inch or less. However, the rain-snow split still has plenty of time to evolve, so at this time wer are just allowing both. The map below shows potential as we see it at this very early stage. Behind the front we cool down again and will likely be below normal to finish next week, but not as cold as the next couple of days.