Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 4, 2023

Lingering moisture over Ohio today is the remnants of a frontal boundary trying to leave the area to the east. Most of today’s action will stay south and east of a line from just east of Cleveland to Washington Court House. Additional precipitation today will range from a few hundredths to half an inch. Clouds hold firm in other areas, and colder air will begin to move into the region this afternoon.

Colder tomorrow but clouds are tough to break. Backside, wrap around moisture will be working through in the form of the clouds and also we won’t rule out a few wet snowflakes. However, any snow will be minor and we are not concerned about any accumulation. Friday we expect to see clouds break for some sunshine.

A minor disturbance is back to kick off the weekend on Saturday. Cold air is still here, but milder temps are attempting to push north into the Ohio valley. Therefore, we are allowing the potential for both rain and wet snow through the day on Saturday, with rain likely staying over the southern third to quarter of the state near the River, and wet snowflakes being more of an issue in central and northern Ohio. Coverage of moisture will end up being about 70%. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals likely end up from a few hundredths to .4″. The map below shows precipitation potential in liquid equivalent.

Sunday clouds give way to sunshine and high pressure settles in over the Corn belt. This is a Canadian high, so we stay chilly. However we also stay precipitation free from Sunday right on through the rest of the 10 day forecast window, through next friday. Temps will be near normal for this time of year, so while chilly, it will be what we would otherwise expect rather than the extreme mild air that we have seen over the past couple of days.