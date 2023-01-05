Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 5, 2023

Share Facebook

Colder today, and in that cold air surge we will be dealing with a bit of backside moisture coming around the trailing low exiting the Great Lakes. That moisture will be mostly in the form of clouds, but we wont rule out a bit of flurry action. Snows are minor and we are not talking any accumulation. More of a nuisance than anything else. Tomorrow clouds break for some sun, but we should not get super used to that. Saturday starts with sun and we make it through most of the day precipitation free, but we see clouds build. That triggers some rain and wet snow potential for Saturday evening through Sunday mid morning. Totals are not impressive, but we can see a few hundredths to half an inch over the state, liquid equivalent. Most of the state sees the rain, but snow is more likely farther north. The map below shows total precip for the event in liquid equivalent.

Clouds break later Sunday, and that kicks off a nice precipitation free pattern that goes through next Thursday. Temps will be near normal, and Canadian high pressure gives us plenty of sun potential for the week next week. Temps moderate late.

Our next system arrives Friday midday to early afternoon, with rain as the primary feature. However, cold air is racing in behind. Right now the timing would suggest very little snow and the moisture being gone before the cold gets here. However, there is just way too much time to get that dialed in on this system yet. As such, we are allowing for both precipitation types, but the liquid equivalents show that this can be a decent event, with .25″-.75″ possible over 90% of Ohio. We turn colder again behind it.