Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 6, 2023

Clouds attempt to break up today but we stay chilly to finish the week. While we can expect some sunshine, we wait to clear out completely over the whole state until next week. Tomorrow we have to keep an eye out for a few scattered showers in far southern Ohio, but the weather system we have been tracking is moving farther south. So, areas from I-70 northward we think get away with a mix of clouds and sun for your saturday, while thicker clouds will produce those aforementioned scattered showers late saturday afternoon and early evening well south of I-70. Moisture totals are minor and coverage low.

Sunday turns out partly sunny. High pressure builds in over the eastern corn belt through the first half of the week and we have full sunshine for tuesday and Wednesday. temps remain a bit on the cool side, but are near normal for this time of year. Later in the week we see partly sunny skies for Thursday. The weather system we were tracking into Ohio late next week on friday is shifting farther south as well, meaning we now have a dry window extending through next weekend. Canadian high pressure starts to build in over MI late next saturday and holds through sunday, meaning we stay chilly, during this precipitation free stretch. The map below shows cumulative moisture compared to normal for the next 10 days, ending next Sunday.

Taking a quick look at the extended 11-16 day period, we are seeing a significant warm surge over the western two thirds of the country by next weekend, and we expect that warmth to shift eastward during the week of the 16th. We may not start the week off right away with warming, but by midweek we are projecting another very mild surge over most of Indiana. With the dryness extending in there, we likely put together significant evaporation from now through mid month.